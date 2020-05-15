Parks and Rec opens the gates to City Creek Park for motorized vehicles

It's that time of year again, the gates have been unlocked to City Creek Road and Cusick Creek Trail this morning.
Pocatello parks and rec noticed more visitors hitting the trails, and decided to open the popular area to motorized vehicles.
However there is one small change you'll notice in the coming days.
Lance Clark, Outdoor Supervisor of the Pocatello Parks and Rec Department, said; "so as you are between bridge 10 and 11 there used to be an extremely step hill, heart attack hill it was commonly known as. And we've had real erosion problems on that so we spent the last week digging a new really cool re-route around that; and next week we're going to permanently close heart attack hill. So go say goodbye to it one last time, go ride it, hike it, however you use it."
Lance also wants to remind all visitors to adhere to "Leave No Trace".
