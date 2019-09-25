Yesterday, we told you about Gateway Transitional Care Center taking its patients on a trip to Yellowstone National Park. Today, KPVI News that Works for You tells you how one resident felt the trip was like a family vacation.
Love was in no short supply during the Pocatello Gateway Transitional Care Center trip to Yellowstone.
Gateway resident Beverly Thompson says, "I might beller a lot, but thank you, and caring for me, and putting up with me. I love you all. "
Thompson is one of five residents from the care center who went on the excursion. While the trip took months of hard work to organize, it was worth it for center employees.
Gateway Executive Director Gavin Monteath says, "This trip could potentially be the last time any of them get to see anything like this, and we just know that something this special to them is what really gives us our purpose and passion behind what we do everyday."
That passion creates an atmosphere between employee and patient that feels more like family than it does business.
Thompson says, "I watch the kids and I tell them, 'Hey, no, you don't go there and get back up on the boardwalk.' They're not my kids but I say, 'Well, I'm Grandma to you guys.'"
It's easy to see that the employees' children feel at home with the residents, and while this family vacation is fun, there is a lot of work that goes on behind scenes.
It took dozens of people to plan the trip to Yellowstone. When the Gateway residents are in the park, it takes dozens of hands to make sure they stay safe and healthy. Two of those hands belong to a doctor.
Gateway Rehab Physician Cameron Peterson says, "Three nurses, one CNA, one physician, and Dale (who's a facilities guy). So, there's six staff officially and then some other helping hands as well."
All that help means Thompson, and the other residents, can focus on enjoying the park.
Thompson says, "I love it here. It's beautiful. It's fantastic."
For the center's employees, it's not just the sights that are fantastic.
Gateway Director of Nursing Travis Jacobson says, "And to them, sometimes we're all they have. And so, to be able to bring my family into share into that is truly a blessing."
To learn more about Gateway Transitional Care Center and the services provided, visit gatewaytransitional.com
