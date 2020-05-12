Last night KPVI took a look back at the Ligertown incident that left nearly 20 exotic cats dead 25 years ago. Tonight, KPVI discusses what happened in the days after the cats escaped the compound.
Warning to viewers: This story (video version) shows images of dead animals.
In September 1995, authorities from multiple agencies across Southeast Idaho killed nearly 20 exotic cats that escaped the Ligertown compound in Lava Hot Springs. Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says it's something law enforcement worried about for years leading up to the incident.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "We had one of those meetings where 'what if' and 'what are we going to do if something happens here' because there were some issues. Their power was shut off and a few other things that were going. They were having trouble maintaining [the compound]."
After authorities no longer worried the cats posed a threat to the public, they turned their attention to the dozens of big cats and hybrid wolves in the compound.
It was then they realized the full extent of the couple's inability to keep up with the animals' needs. Sheriff Nielsen says, "The poor animals, their health and teeth. They had not been eating a real good diet. They did not have a veterinarian come in there and check to see how they were doing. They were never meant to be somebody's pet."
It wasn't just the animals' health that alarmed authorities. The compound itself wasn't suited for housing large animals, nevertheless carnivorous.
The state of the compound is something that stuck out to Pocatello native Chuck Hulse whose family visited Ligertown when he was a teenager in the summer of either 1994 or 1995. They were on their way home from a scout campout.
Hulse says, "The first thing that comes to mind when visiting was the state of the fences. You're walking past bits of chicken wire and thinking there's not much between me and these animals."
It wasn't just the state of the compound that left a lasting impression on the visitor. He says, "I just remember pulling into the guy's driveway and he's standing there scars all over his arms, fairly fresh, scabbed over. And thinking, who is this guy?"
Hulse's mother Darla also remembers what stuck out most to her during their private tour saying, "The vehicles' shredded upholstery. The big cat stench. The nervousness of the crew wondering if we were officials (because some of the boys adorned scout uniforms). Food-animal carcasses everywhere. Wolves in little kennels in the hot-summer sun."
The condition of both the animals and the compound led authorities to charging Robert Fieber and Dotti Martin with over 100 misdemeanors. Idaho didn't have felony, animal-abuse charges at the time.
A Bannock County judge spoke to Fieber in court saying, "Those are misdemeanors and each is punishable by a fine not less than 100 and no more than $5,000. Or, jail up to six months. Do you understand?"
Most of the charges were dropped and the couple never served any jail time.
A reporter interviewed the two and asked why they objected to the charges.
Fieber responded by storming off camera saying, "Oh hell no, they're not right."
Martin's response was similar. She looked right at the camera while saying, "Okay. Turn that thing off."
Authorities allowed to let the two leave the state without the threat of extradition.
Today, the land where the compound once stood paints no picture of the events that took place. That, in part, because county officials burned Ligertown to the ground due to being worried about disease. Sheriff Nielsen exclaims, "Six feet of feces! That's why they have cat boxes. The smell was horrendous."
Whalan Rife bought the land where Ligertown stood about four years ago and says traces of the past are still present. "There's a lot of bones. Every time you dig you find bones." He says he believes most of the bones are from the animals used to feed the cats and wolves. However, he says some of the remains they've found seem to belong to cats.
A neighbor of the property and the sheriff both heard rumors that the couple moved back to Oregon. However, there is no evidence of where they moved to.
Up until a month ago, Bannock County still had a warrant out for their arrest. It is now expired.
More than two decades after the incident, the sheriff still has a wish for the couple. He says, "I wish... the Fiebers were brought to accountability, but unfortunately with everything we went through I don't think they ever were."
The surviving hybrid wolves found a new home in Idaho while a California rescue took the surviving cats.
Sheriff Nielsen says there are rumors to this day that some cats escaped and had offspring with native cougars. He adds there's no reason to believe this and the different agencies involved at Ligertown were sure they found all escaped cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.