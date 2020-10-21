According to Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department, Interstate 15 is closed from Idaho Falls to Roberts.
The closure is due to strong winds with blowing dust and low visibility.
ITD said a detour is in place, check for updates on 511.idaho.gov.
