If you're in need of a job or internship this semester, you might want to head to Idaho State University next week.
The Career Center at ISU is hosting its annual part-time job and internship fair next Thursday, August 22nd from 9 am to 1 pm at the Pond Student Union Ballroom.
There will be around 50 employers present looking for applicants and over 500 students are expected to attend.
Jared Anderson, Job Location and Development Coordinator at ISU said, "There will be a lot of opportunities for students to find jobs on-campus and off-campus, a lot of internship opportunities. We're really excited for the wide variety of employers that we have coming."
Those who attend the job fair are encouraged to dress professionally.
