Pathology testing ordered for the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Additional testing is underway on the bodies of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old JJ Vallow.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office has completed autopsies on their remains after the children were found on Chad Daybell's property earlier this month.
According to court documents, Tylee’s body was dismembered and burned. JJ’s body was wrapped in black plastic secured with duct tape.
Officials have not yet determined how either child died, but pathology testing has been ordered.
Daybell and the children's mother, Lori Vallow, have been arrested in connection to the case although neither is charged with killing the two children.
Each is currently being held on a million dollar bond.
