Democratic nominee for the United States Senate Paulette Jordan visited Eastern Idaho today.
She held a press conference earlier this morning at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel where she discussed several important topics.
Jordan emphasized the importance of wearing masks and remaining socially distant during the Covid-19 pandemic to stay safe, while also talking about the need for voting in the upcoming election and how every vote is important whether it be though absentee ballot of through the voting polls.
She also discussed the importance of participation in the Census because it benefits the communities in the states by providing more funding for roads and bridges, schools, and the healthcare system.
Paulette Jordan, Democratic Nominee, U.S. Senate said, "I just want to remind people because this is wholly important I know it takes just a few minutes of folks' time and some people just don't think that's it's as important but if they're educated on the issue and know that this does make a great impact on our communities."
Jordan also mentioned that she plans on hosting more virtual town halls for her campaign as well as focusing on more email and social media digital messages.
