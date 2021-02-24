"This will only last for 14 days but we will process as many as we can and we will continue throughout the month," said President of Bank of Idaho Jeff Newgard.
Which is one of the many modifications made to the national Payment Protection Program, according to Newgard.
"It can really be a great aid to small business owners," said Newgard.
Through this program, small businesses can apply for loans to assist them with relief.
Specifically, small businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply.
Soul proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals can base loan calculations on gross income rather than net income.
"We see it as a direct connection to the dinner table. The ability for them to survive is essential to our economy," said Newgard.
In Idaho, seven million loans have been approved since the start of the Payment Protection Program in early 2020.
Travis Powell in Idaho Falls has been one of those individuals to take advantage of the program.
"Huge, huge lifesaver for the businesses," said Powell.
Powell says having access to a loan like this kept his business afloat when times of uncertainty arose.
"There was always that uncertainty about how to keep our employees busy and keep them employed and so the PPP loan ensured that we were able to bridge that gap and also bought some time to really pivot the business," said Powell.
And if other small business owners have worries about the process, he says there's guidance to help you.
"These fantastic local institutions are able to step in and really, essentially hold your hand through that all and lend their expertise," said Powell.
