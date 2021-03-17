If the pandemic has proven anything it may just be the drive-thru is no longer just for fast food. Wednesday evening, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District even provided some drive-thru learning to all its elementary students.
Cheers and songs were two signs of the high energy the teachers at Ellis Elementary School in Chubbuck gave off Wednesday night during the STEM-Up drive-thru event. "This will just enrich what we've been doing already in class," explained 3rd grade teacher MaryLynn Graham. "It will be fun because it's a great experiment. Everybody has their hands-on tools that they can take home and they can do the experiment (with) whatever's in the packet."
Across the school district, all students from kindergarten through 5th grade could pick up a STEM activity packet at their school. "This is where education is going," stated Graham. "It's turning to STEM activities: science, technology, engineering, math, and it's great for the kids to be involved."
Graham explained during non-pandemic years, the elementary schools often went to a STEM night at Idaho State University. They can't this year, so this was the solution, "and it helps to enrich their scientific exploration skills and it goes along with the curriculum that we're learning currently."
Whether by car, or bicycle, students picked up their packets to take home. In a few days the students will have a follow-up lesson in class. The school district was able to put together the take-home science experiments for all its elementary school students thanks to a partnership with Idaho State University and Lookout Credit Union.
