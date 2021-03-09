The Bannock County Elections Office has finished tallying the votes of Tuesday's election. The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District No. 25 had a supplemental levy on the ballot and it passed with 62 percent of the vote. There were also three school board members up for recall. Not one of the recall efforts passed.
The following is the unofficial results of the election courtesy of the Bannock County Elections Office:
SUMMARY REPORT BANNOCK COUNTY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS RUN DATE:03/09/21 2021 SD25 RECALL AND LEVY RUN TIME:09:24 PM MARCH 9, 2021 VOTES - PERCENT PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 49) . . . . . 49 100.00% REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 45,182 BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 6,547 BALLOTS CAST - BLANK. . . . . . . 4 .06% VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 14.49% VOTER TURNOUT - BLANK . . . . . . .01% RECALL SD25Z1 Zone 1 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 677 48.88% AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 708 51.12% RECALL SD25Z2 Zone 2 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 674 41.27% AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 959 58.73% RECALL SD25Z5 Zone 5 (VOTE FOR) 1 FOR . . . . . . . . . . . . 782 42.57% AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 1,055 57.43% SD25 Levy (VOTE FOR) 1 IN FAVOR OF. . . . . . . . . . 4,102 62.82% AGAINST . . . . . . . . . . . 2,428 37.18%
