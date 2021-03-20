"Last year we had to close just days before the dummy jump but we know a lot of our guests spent a lot of time making their dummies last year," said Dana Kmetz at Pebble Creek.
But this year, participants gathered all around, whether it was skiing, snowboarding, or dummy jump spectating.
"Basically people build anything and everything on a pair of skies or a snowboard," said Kmetz.
She said everyone seemed to be having a good time.
It looked that way too.
"It's always fun for everybody to watch," Kmetz said with a smile.
And it's fun for the participants too.
"I made Lieutenant Dan [from Forrest Gump]. That's mine, yeah," said Matthew Krumwiede.
He got in the fun this year. Considering last year's annual event had to be put on hold, he says it was great to see the return of a favorite at Pebble Creek.
"It's great that we're able to do it this year.," said Krumwiede. "Just get everyone out of town or out of their houses and come up here and enjoy some comradery and ski a little bit and watch some dummies fly in the air, you know. It's just a good time for everyone involved."
