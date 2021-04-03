Today was the last day for Pebble Creek goers to get their fun in and the Mogul Madness Snowmobile Hill Climb was their final winter event.
More than 100 snowmobilers participated and even more spectated.
There was just enough snow for everyone to go around before the spring weather takes it all away.
Dana Kmetz with Pebble Creek Ski Area says being able to have one more event before spring is bittersweet but worth it.
"We've had this event a lot of times," said Dana. "Maybe about 10 years but it's been 10 years since we've done it so we're excited to have it back. It's great seeing everyone one last time. We can all say our goodbyes and have a good summer and see everybody again when the snow flies in December."
