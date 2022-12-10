One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on South 5th Avenue in Pocatello Saturday.
Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called South 5th Avenue in Pocatello near the Common Cents convenience store for a report of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian.
An adult female was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Darwin Reisner who was southbound on South 5th. She was declaired dead at the scene. Reisner stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
Idaho State Police worked with the Pocatello Police Department in investigating the accident. Police closed South 5th between Barton Road and Broadway Street.
Pocatello Police determined that alcohol was a factor in the accident and took Reisner into custody for vehicular manslaughter.
This is an ongoing investigation and if you have information about the incident, contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.
