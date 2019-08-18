Three people were taken to the hospital after a head on collision Saturday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. northbound US91 near Basalt in Bingham County.
A juvenile male was traveling northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel and veered into the southbound lane, colliding head on with 33 year old Tomas R. Lizarrage of Firth, who was traveling southbound.
According to authorities, Lizarraga and the juvenile driver were wearing seatbelts, but a juvenile passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
All occupants in both vehicles were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes were blocked for two and a half hours.
