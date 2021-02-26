"They asked us if we would do that for them. Their flag has reached its un-serviceable condition in accordance with U.S. law," said Darrin Ellis with the American Veterans.
And that request was granted for a new American Flag at Perkins Family restaurant.
"We're going to put some new colors up here today. They're going to get a new flag," said Ellis.
As the snow fell and the wind blew, members of the AMVETS gathered to help replace the new flag at the local establishment.
"They asked us if we would help them locate an appropriate flag," said Ellis.
And it's something the AMVETS take pride in too.
"We take a lot of pride in doing stuff like this, both for our post, it has representation to the post, but for the community, for the city, for the state of Idaho," said Ellis.
Owner and General Manager at the restaurant Stan Hales said every time he looks up at the flag its a reminder of the America he believes in.
"You know, we see so much in the world today of people desecrating it and putting it down but we think it's pretty special flying the flag and living in America, the great country that it is," said Hales.
And with new colors representing the city, he hopes others see the flag as quote "terrific."
"It's a spectacular sight as you can see, one that's brand new, and full color of red, white and blue. It's a pretty terrific sight," said Hales.
