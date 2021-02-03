"Bannock County Ambulance District applied for some of the CARES Act grant money that was available," says Kim Stouse with Pocatello Fire Department.
Through this funding, the district was able to invest in Lund University Cardiac Assist Systems. Otherwise known as LUCAS devices.
Stouse with Pocatello Fire Department says with the pandemic playing a factor in everything nowadays, this device will help limit the exposure for emergency responders when performing CPR.
"By getting these LUCAS devices, it essentially limits the amount of exposure that our providers have to be in contact with," says Stouse.
But how exactly does it work? And why invest in them at all?
"Having extra resources we can utilize limits the amount of man power or personnel we need to go in on a call and also going to reduce personnel fatigue," says Stouse.
Captain Chris Solomon at Fire Station two in Pocatello said the device is also easy to master.
"The LUCAS device really only took us about an hour to learn how to use it. It's a very simple device," says Solomon.
And with a device like this, there's less margin for error delivering consistent treatment to those who go into cardiac arrest.
"It does it's thing and it doesn't stop until it runs out of batteries," says Solomon.
Solomon said LUCAS allows them to do more to while performing CPR, like administering A-E-D shocks and monitoring a patient.
"The machine does those tasks without us having to stop," says Solomon.
Stouse also said this will allow personnel to focus on other critical needs of the patient, and get the job done.
