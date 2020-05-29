As Idaho progresses into stage 3 of its reopening, the City of Pocatello will make changes to a few of its departments.
Zoo Idaho will be open daily beginning on June 1st with a limit of 300 people so that attendees can maintain social distance.
The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will also open on June 1st and hold two sessions per day from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm with a limit of 100 people at a time.
Marshall Public Library will open with limited hours beginning June 1st as well, opening from Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 7 pm and 10 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday.
Beginning May 30th, playgrounds will start to be reopened by the Parks and Recreation Department and those playgrounds will be cleaned every day.
Picnic shelters will remain closed throughout stage 3 and reopen in stage 4.
