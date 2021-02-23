KPVI has been following the construction and growth at Pocatello High School for a couple of years now. Today, members from the Board of Trustees got a chance to see the progress firsthand. They learned Phase II of construction is on schedule and will be completed by August.
Sounds of saws, hammers and heavy machinery symbolize that construction is in full swing at the high school. "The students are excited about it. The faculty are excited about it, and I think the whole community is going to see this as a wonderful addition to the the downtown area," says Director of Business for School District No. 25 Bart Reed.
For years, improvements have been made at the school in phases. Tuesday afternoon, the Board of Trustees toured the construction site to see the progress of Phase II. "We're having to demolish two existing classrooms, kind of closet areas as well," explains Reed. "We'll pick up nine additional classrooms, as well plus all this additional common room space."
The new classrooms will be nearly double the size of current classrooms which is needed to improve education. Reed adds, "These science classrooms will be anywhere from 1,000 to 1,300 feet. Each classroom. So, we'll have a lot larger instructional space for science, computer labs, chemistry, things of that nature."
The new building will also connect the two existing structures -- making the campus more secure. When complete, 85 to 90 percent of the school be ADA compliant. Something it hasn't been for 100 years.
Over the decades, the student body has grown. It's currently sitting at more than 1,100 students. The district expects that number will soon be 1,300. "So, this has been a necessary addition to accommodate that growth," states Reed.
The construction is currently on schedule and should be done by August. "We're presently working on getting a roof on top of the structure so we don't have the moisture in the building, and also getting windows in fairly soon," explains Reed. "The brick work should start sometime around April on the outside of the building, and they'll start framing up the second floor and the inside classrooms this next week."
When the brick work starts in a couple months it will use matching bricks and styles to tie the new structure into the existing, historic buildings.
