Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is back in session Monday August 26, but construction at Pocatello High School is slightly behind schedule.
School District 25 representative Courtney Fisher says crews are around two weeks away from finishing phase one of the renovation.
This phase focused on creating a new centralized main entrance to the school for guests and parents which leads straight into the administrative office.
The main entrance will also now be ADA compliant for the first time in the school’s 127 year history.
There used to be two ways into the school, which Fisher says was not ideal for student safety.
"It's been really challenging to control who's in and out and where they're going in the school,” says Fisher.
“So even with the video doorbell system and you buzz patrons into the school, you really had no way to control that."
The indoor part of the renovation is done. Crews are now working on the rail and other finishing touches.
There will be a ribbon cutting in a couple weeks to mark the completion of the project.
Phase two, which includes a connector and new classrooms, will start in the spring or summer next year and will take just over a year to finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.