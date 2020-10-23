Pheasant hunting added to Portneuf Wildlife Management Area

Many in hunters southeast Idaho enjoy the Portneuf Wildlife Management Area for the abundance of animals.
But Idaho Fish and Game has now added pheasant to the list of game that can be found there.
Many pheasant hunters have traditionally gone to the Sterling site, but now the site just south of Inkom provides a closer option for hunters.
Fish and Game will be releasing just over 1,500 birds in the next few weeks for hunters to enjoy after deer season ends.
Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager for the Southeast Region, explains why there is a later stocking date.
"The reason for that is we still have hunting seasons for dear going on through the 24th. We wanted to reduce hunter congestion at this particular management area and that's why we're delaying the stocking of pheasants here until the week of the 25th. Doesn't mean you can't come out and hunt here and look for pheasants, but our actual stocking program will not start until after deer season is over."
Jackson wanted to remind hunters that they should always have their hunter orange gear on while hunting in the management area.
For a link to the rules for upland game, furbearer, and turkey hunting, click here.
To purchase a hunting license or for more information, click here.
To purchase an upland game permit, click here.
More information can be found in the press release attached.
