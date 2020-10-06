Youth pheasant season began last weekend for hunters and regular pheasant season begins in less than two weeks.
Hunters are encouraged to go pheasant hunting especially this year as Idaho Fish and Game has restocked 34,000 pheasants statewide, which is up from 21,000 last year.
This means hunters will most likely have an increased success rate but the daily bag limit of two pheasants and six pheasant possession limit per day still applies.
For youths to hunt, they must have a license and be with a licensed adult hunter.
Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager, IF&G said, "It gets our youth outside, it gets them connected to the outdoors and it really helps creates stewards because if they get attached to or in love with hunting early on then that creates stewards of or hunting resource and wildlife resource for years to come."
In Northern Idaho, pheasant season begins this Saturday, October 10th and next Saturday, October 17th for Southeast Idaho.
