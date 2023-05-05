Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT AND WETTING RAIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM MDT Friday was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will hover around its current level for the next few days and likely climb to around 10.5 feet by later this weekend. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1 feet on 02/01/1911. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.2 Fri 9 am MDT 10.1 10.3 10.4 &&