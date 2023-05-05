Phil Meador Subaru in Pocatello donated $10,000 to the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.
The donation was part of Subaru's annual "Share the Love" event. During about a 45-day period, $250 from each new Subaru vehicle sold or leased goes to a local charity, chosen by the dealership.
Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust focuses on conservation and preservation of open space, wildlife habitat, sustainable agriculture and access to outdoor recreation.
Brian Johnson, sales manager at Phil Meador Subaru, said he met Matt Lucia when he came in to buy a car for the land trust.
After learning more about them and what they do, the dealership felt it'd be a great fit for this year's Share the Love event.
"Each year it just seems to build our passion and I know our staff gets excited for it and it's just something we love to do, sharing the love," Johnston said.
"One of the things that made us a good candidate for the share the love is our interest in the outdoors and preserving and conserving what makes southeast Idaho such a special place," said Matt Lucia, executive director of Sagebrush Steppe. "And so it was a natural fit and we are very pleased. This is a huge contribution that is going to help us in our community conservation program and we invest it right here locally in this community."
Since it started, Subaru's Share the Love event has donated nearly $250 million to more than 1,700 charities, both locally and nationally.
To learn more about Sagebrush Steppe, go to their website.
