Wednesday afternoon, a local vehicle dealership shared the love with the Bannock Youth Foundation.
Phil Meador Subaru in Pocatello raised $16,000 with Subaru’s Share the Love event and donated that to the Bannock Youth Foundation.
This is the 14th year of Subaru’s Share the Love event, and for the last eight years, Subaru has allowed their dealers to decide on a local non-profit recipient. For every vehicle that is sold by the dealership, Subaru puts $250 towards Share the Love during the event’s campaign window.
Even with the supply chain issues over the past year, Phil Meador Subaru was able to make their biggest donation to date.
“When I got the final numbers," says Phil Meador Subaru Sales Manager Brian Johnston, "it was it was pretty cool to see it because it's actually the biggest donation that we've done to one of our local charities. And that has to do with how Subaru kind of changed the constraints on their program.”
“Just having the opportunity that Phil Meador Subaru has provided us is huge for nonprofits. We feel so honored that we were selected this year as their charity to partner with," says Bannock Youth Foundation Executive Director Ginny Acevedo.
“While we are a national corporation," explains Subaru Parts and Service Manager David Airington, "we rely on our retailer group to be the beacon of light within our communities and be the experts. So, we have them partnering with their local communities because they know what's best for their community, of course. And it's just overall, what we as Subaru started 14 years ago was Share the Love and just being more than a car company. We want to be, you know, that beacon of light and move forward with it.”
“I just would encourage people to come and learn more about us and see the many different programs we have to offer and learn how they can help," says Bannock Youth Foundation Social Services Supervisor Leslie Foltz, "we have lots of different ways that people can give and volunteer and help out many nonprofits in our community, but we would especially love to educate people about our services.”
Past recipients include the PTSD Veteran Athletes Organization, the Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center, and SEICAA.
And soon, the team at Phil Meador Subaru will meet to work on finding next year’s donation recipient.
