In the early afternoon of August 22, an unidentified person called in a vague bomb threat to the main phone number at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The switchboard operator followed hospital protocol and immediately notified Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD).
IFPD assumed command of the investigation, including bringing two technicians from the Idaho Falls Police Regional Bomb Squad to the facility. After investigating and conducting a thorough search of the facilities, IFPD has deemed the threat non-credible and there is no risk to patients, visitors and staff.
The largest medical facility in the region, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) is a full-service hospital with over 300 patient beds
