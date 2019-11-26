Pianos evolving to meet the needs of a digital age

Parents are choosing to limit screen time for their kids, but there's one screen that may be beneficial for children.
Playing the piano is a high-tech activity at the Piano Gallery in Idaho Falls.
Piano Gallery Manager Mike Brown says, "Once you open up this app this [iPad or other smart device] will connect to the instrument wirelessly. Once it's [the app] opened up, this piano turns into many different things."
Some of those things include different instruments, a piano teacher, or a sheet music generator. All these functions have one goal in mind.
Brown says, "They're trying to create an instrument that helped kids stay on the bench, sit down and play, and do their practices, and be more excited about learning to play the piano."
Getting kids to sit down and practice an instrument can be a challenge for parents, but the New York Academy of Sciences (and other research groups) is slowly shedding light on the physical and neurological benefits children gain from learning of play a musical instrument.
For one employee at the gallery, evidence of these studies hits close to home.
Ethan Bennett says, "It has absolutely blown me away to see her sit down and as they play the piano her be able to follow along, and sing, and make sound, and all of those things. And her brain truly is working."
Bennett and his wife put their daughter into a music class before she even turned two. After seeing her growth at such a young age, Bennett makes sure parents looking to buy their kids a piano get one that will keep their children engaged so they too can see similar progress.
Bennett says, "You want to make sure that you're investing in an instrument that will give them the true playing experience and that will be able to provide them with the ability to learn."
During the interview, Brown was playing a Yamaha CSP. He says it's one of the best pianos parents can invest in for their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.