Pick Me Up opens shop in Pocatello

There's a new spot in Pocatello that will satisfy your sweet tooth and give you an extra boost of energy. It's the new Pick Me Up soda shop.
Pick Me Up, is a locally owned chain of soda shops which now calls Pocatello home along with its many other location across East Idaho.
"We're so excited to expand," says Amy Martin who's the owner of Pick Me Up Corporate. "We noticed that Pocatello resonates with our vibe a lot and that is we put kindness out there. We're always trying to pick people up." Pick Me Up has been around since 2016. Martin became a frequent customer after giving birth to twins. About a year ago, she and her husband decided to buy the company. Since then, they've been busy franchising the business.
Pick Me Up Pocatello is located at 1000 Pocatello Creek Rd, Pocatello, ID 83201. It has 11 employees and offers a huge selection of soda combinations and other sweet treats like cookies. These treats are meant help alleviate some stress during the pandemic. There are special deals for customers throughout the week. Tuesday has happy hour from 9 to 11 a.m. and Thursday has "Thirsty Thursday" from 7 to 9 p.m. During these times drinks are half off.
While expanding a business during the pandemic might seem like a big risk, it's paid of for Pick Me Up. "This is a chance for them (customers) to come and take a break for themselves," says Martin. "And so, we've stayed pretty busy." Martin says that after having her twins a daily trip to Pick Me Up was a break she needed. She hopes that others can use the soda shop for similar relief from the stress caused by everyday life.
A drive thru makes a trip to Pick Me Up quick and easy for customers. There's even a Pick Me Up app available for both iPhone and Android users. With the app, customers can order their drinks ahead of time and have them ready for pick up when they arrive.
All of this helps create an atmosphere to give customers a "pick me up" during their day. While the sweet treats and extra caffeine boost help accomplishing that goal, Martin says the employees are essential in making every customer's stop special.
"We really really train an ingrain in our employees that we are supposed to be the best part of somebody's day," Martin says. "It's all about the positivity. It's all about giving back to the community, and I think that's what sets us apart."
Giving back takes different forms. Pick Me Up does fundraisers with schools. During a certain part of the day, a portion of proceeds will go to the participating school. Schools can feel free to reach out to the business to set up a fundraising event.
To be the best part of someone's day, the menu is really just a suggestion. "You can take what we've suggested and make it your own," Martin adds.
Pick Me Up's ninth location opens November 10 in Rexburg with an additional 39 new shops in progress to open in four different states.
