Weather Alert

...A return of snow on the first day of spring... As the calendar flips to spring on Monday expect widespread precipitation to spread across southeast Idaho after 10 pm Sunday and continuing through Monday night. Snow will start out at valley floors tonight but expect it to mix with and change to rain Monday morning. Areas generally above 5500 feet could see about 3 to 6 inches of snow as snow levels rise to above 5000 feet on Monday. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon and evening and snow levels again drop to valley floors overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Do not expect significant accumulation in the Magic Valley or Snake River Plain but could see enough to whiten the ground overnight tonight and again Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Anyone traveling through the mountains especially on Monday and Monday night be alert for the potential for some snow covered roads and allow for extra time.