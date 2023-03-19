The runway at the Idaho Falls airport has been cleared after a small plane landed on its belly.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and authorities aren’t sure if the landing gear malfunction happened while the plane was in the air or upon landing.
According to a news release from the City of Idaho Falls, the pilot wasn’t injured in the accident.
The runway was closed for two hours while crews worked to remove the plane delaying scheduled flights.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will investigate the incident.
