Information Provided by Caribou County Sheriff’s Office
On 09/21/2019 at approximately 12:45 p.m. the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office respond to Hwy 34 near MP99 for the report of an airplane that had landed on the roadway.
Upon arrival it was discovered that the pilot, identified as 41 year-old Kyle Miller of Marquette, Michigan, and a passenger were travelling from the Frank Church Wilderness to Laramie, Wyoming, when a mechanical issue caused the airplane, a 1965 Cessna 182H, to lose its load of fuel.
Miller was able land the airplane on an empty stretch of Hwy 34 without incident. The airplane was able to be repaired and refueled from the roadside. Miller and his passenger were then able to safely takeoff and continue their trip.
Details of the incident have been forwarded to the FAA for a follow‐up investigation.
