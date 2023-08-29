The community came together to support a local boys and girls club last week.
Pinehurst Floral and Greenhouse hosted their second annual 'Hot August Classics' event Friday night.
The event raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.
There was a classic car show, along with a live band, silent auction and raffle.
Organizers say it was a huge success for the club.
"The boys and girls club helps children grow. They become our future leaders. There is so many people that have reached out to me to tell me that they grew up in the boys and girls club and how important it was to them and their lives, so this is a special cause. It's new to Southeast Idaho and it's really a great thing to support," Says Pennie Hugues, Pinehurst Floral and Greenhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.