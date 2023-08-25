A local greenhouse is hosting an event tonight.
The Pinehurst Floral and Greenhouse in Pocatello is hosting the 'Hot August Classics' event.
There will be good, the Aaron Ball Band and a classic car show.
There is also a silent auction and raffle.
The event goes from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Money raised from the event goes to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho.
"The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Idaho is a great, great thing to support. We're building the future of Pocatello with these young kids and for them to have a place to go in the summer and after school, it is very huge and it's something that our community has needed and so we really need the great people of this area to come out and support the Boys and Girls Club so we can keep that organization going, says Pennie Hugues, Pinehurst Floral and Greenhouse.
The event is free to attend but donations are welcome.
