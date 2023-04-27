You may have noticed shiny blue and silver pinwheels spinning in the breeze as you drive through town.
That's because April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
There are pinwheels all throughout the community and even all across the nation.
Sarah O'Banion, the Executive Director of Family Services Alliance, says that the 'Pinwheels for Prevention' are a great reminder for us that we all have a responsibility as community members to help children be safe.
"There are child abuse prevention trainings throughout the community, especially in the month of April, so please check one of those out and also as you see those pinwheels, have a conversation with your child or a child that you love and care about, about how to keep themselves safe and how to ask for help if something is going on that makes them uncomfortable," says Sarah O'Banion, Executive Director of Family Services Alliance.
