Applications are currently being accepted for an upcoming event at Station Square in Pocatello.
The 'Squared Investors Pitch' event will be September 17th.
This free event will cover how to get funding for a business.
"We have investors from around our community looking to invest in small business in our community and so we're so excited that we have people wanting to invest in business and businesses and really just wanting our community to grow and so we thought this is a great way to bring those people together in one place to have that conversation and help our community grow business," says Lisa Brian, Co-owner at Co-working Space, Station Square.
To submit an application for the event go to squaredinvestorspitch.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.