Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Localized gusts up to 65 mph are possible, especially across the Arco desert and along the eastern bench of the Snake Plain. * WHERE...Shoshone/Lava Beds, the Snake Plain, the Arco Desert, the Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and the Caribou Range. * WHEN...Now until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust will likely reduced visibilities, especially north of Idaho Falls. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&