Places of worship can reopen during the first phase of "Idaho Rebounds." However, one local church is choosing to wait and finding ways to connect to its worshipers.
Pastor Jacqualine Thomas says, "Oh my goodness. I miss being at church on Sunday morning. I'm a praiser. I love to praise and worship God."
Pastor Jacqualine Thomas is the founder and pastor of Praise Temple of God church in Pocatello. With the COVID-19 pandemic still taking shape across the country, she doesn't hold physical worship services.
Pastor Thomas says, "That part has been taken away. I'm able to do a Facebook stream-live Sunday because I'm following rules to a 't.'"
These virtual worship services allow the pastor to connect to members of her flock while strictly following social-distancing guidelines.
During stage one of Governor Little's reopening of the economy, places of worship may reopen if they follow guidelines like directing members to seating or standing areas that are already properly distanced, and limiting the number of people in the service at a time.
Pastor Thomas "The Bible strictly tells us to obey those who have authority over you."
Pastor Thomas is doing her best to obey government guidelines. However, with recent vandalism attacks on her home and the church - along with the health risks caused by COVID-19 - she's decided it's best for the worship services to continue digitally, which she says is an unexpected blessing. She says, "Where one door has been shut another door has been open. God has allowed us to reach out to those that have not been able to come to church and those that haven't been here for a while."
When the church does open its doors again, it will continue to offer live streaming of its Sunday services. Pastor Thomas "I know now that that's a need, and I'll make sure that they have that opportunity."
Pastor Thomas doesn't have a date for reopening yet but says it'll be when she knows the church can keep all worshipers safe.
