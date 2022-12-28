A plane crashed Wednesday morning at the end of the Alpine Airport runway.
Fire and emergency personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene. No one was injured and there was minor damage to the plane. The pilot said icy conditions on the runway prevented him from stopping before the end, causing the plane to go beyond the plowed area.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.
