Planned Road Closure On WY HWY 22

The Wyoming department of transportation has issued a planned road closure for highway 22 over the Teton Pass portion starting at 10 PM Sunday. No overnight parking at the summit starting at 6 PM.
The reason stated is for avalanche control as snow continues to fall through Sunday afternoon and evening.
WYDOT has put in place the Chain Law level 1 for travel today over the Teton Pass during the hours it is open.
Adjust travel plans accordingly and plan for detours if necessary to travel into Wyoming or Idaho through HWY 22.
