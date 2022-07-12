Planning is underway for this year's Bannock County Fair.
The fair will run from August 1st to the 6th at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Downey.
Fair officials say there will about 150 vendors and more than 300 animals, plus a rodeo and concerts.
And, new to the fair this year is a demolition derby.
"For the first time ever we're going to have a demolition derby. That will be Saturday with kid's day and it's cars from all over the surrounding states will be in this demolition derby, so we're looking forward to it and we're really exicted about this year's fair. We think it's going to be one of our better fairs we've ever had," says Sheldon Barfuss, Bannock County Fair Board.
For a full list of events you can go the Bannock County Fair Facebook page.
