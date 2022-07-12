Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees today and 93 to 100 degrees Wednesday. Cooling and recovery will also be poor overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, with low temperatures only falling to the 60s and low 70s, especially from Craters of the Moon and Blackfoot southward. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert, Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, McCammon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Through 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and poor overnight temperature recovery may cause heat illnesses to occur. *PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&