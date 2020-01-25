Play Cornhole, help feed those in need

Today, local organizations are gathered at the Cal Ranch store in Chubbuck until 4:00 p.m. to raise money for the Idaho Food Bank. You can help raise funds by playing Cornhole.
The Cal Ranch is hosting the 13th Annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event.
As people enter the store they will see booths from the various different local groups participating in the event.
visitors can buy a players card for either $10 or $20. From there, they go around each booth learning about the different programs offered by each organization. And at the end of their tour of the different booths, visitors use their player card to play Cornhole for a shot at winning different prizes donated by Cal Ranch and other organizations.
All proceeds from the event go to the food bank.
Sportsmen Against Hunger member J.D. Johnston says, "The main thing that should draw them is a chance to help the food bank first and foremost. It's a great opportunity to help the food bank, meet some of these organizations that they may not be too familiar with, learn more about these organizations, and possibly get involved with them."
Kia Shaw from the local Idaho Food Bank branch says last year's Sportsmen Against Hunger event raised enough money to buy 10,000 meals for those in need.
