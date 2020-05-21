Playgrounds to Re-Open in Stage 3

As Idaho nears stage 3 of Governor Little's Idaho Rebound plan, what does that mean for our playgrounds?
The city of Pocatello Parks and Rec department is looking to re-open playgrounds by May 30th when stage 3 begins.
Daily cleanings of playground equipment will be done to ensure the safety of children using them.
During this time Bannock baseball is also aiming to resume practice to begin their season.
John Banks, Director of Parks and Rec for Pocatello, had this to say of the league starting again.
"We'll be re-opening the Bannock Baseball league starting May the 30th for practice activity, give them a week of practices and then they would resume games the week of June the 8th."
Adult rec leagues will resume in mid-June. Deadline for submitting team applications is May 28th.
