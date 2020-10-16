Portneuf Medical Center donated 100,000 disposable face masks to the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District to ensure the schools have the PPE (personal protective equipment) needed to safely continue learning.
SD 25 requires face masks for all students, staff and visitors as part of its COVID-19 health guidelines.
"Portneuf Medical Center continues to find meaningful ways to partner with our community," said Jordan Herget, Portneuf Medical Center CEO. "With an increase in community spread, it is important to help our children stay safe and to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect students, teachers and community members. We recommend the community follow the CDC guidelines to prevent COVID-19; this includes covering your mouth and nose with a mask in public, physical distancing, frequent hand washing with soap and water and staying home when you are not feeling well."
To date, SD 25 said there have been no cases of in-school transmission within its schools.
“Masks have been an instrumental tool as we work to protect our learners and staff from potential COVID-19 outbreaks in our school settings,” said Courtney Fisher, SD 25 community relations. “This donation provides additional safety resources for use in our classrooms, on our busses, and at district-sponsored events and activities.”
