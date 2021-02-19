Portneuf Medical Center is moving its COVID-19 testing site back to the hospital.
After a drop in local testing demand, the hospital is moving its testing site from its current location at Idaho Central Credit Union back to the hospital.
The site will be back at PMC starting Monday, Feb. 22.
Testing will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It will be done outside at the outpatient lab on the hospital's south side next to the main entrance.
To limit patient traffic, patients will drive up, stop and park under the overhang. Patients will then call the phone number provided on the sign and a lab worker will come out to conduct the test.
For more information on testing, holiday closures and results visit Portneuf.org/visitorsandtesting.
