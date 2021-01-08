Last month, KPVI introduced you to a local nurse who was the first to get the vaccine at her hospital. Twenty-one days later (Wednesday Jan. 6), she received her second does of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and encourages others to do the same because it's "the ticket to getting us out of this pandemic."
Bernadette Bradburn is a registered nurse, a case manager at Portneuf Medical Center and a breast cancer survivor. Now, she's also fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
"I'm absolutely thrilled because this means we can get back to a more normal lifestyle," Bradburn says. "Now, it's not going to happen anytime fast, so we need everybody to come and get a vaccine when they are able to."
On December 17, Bradburn received her first dose of the vaccine. She was the first employee in the hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine. "At first, I had a really minimal reaction in the arm that I had the injection in, but I'd say three or four days later I just felt a little tired. However, that could have just been from working six days in a row."
Twenty-one days later, it was time for the second dose.
"I'm thinking of my grandkids!" Bradburn exclaims as she places a bandage on the injection site just moments after getting the second dose. She tells KPVI her grandkids are the reason she got the vaccine as soon as she could. She adds, "I see Lagoon in our future."
"What are you feeling?" Reporter Kade Garner asks. "I'm really happy," she responds. "I am so happy and I'd like to see a lot more people getting this vaccine and getting Moderna -- taking advantage of this. Really, it's a blessing."
When asked if she's nervous about any possible side effects to the vaccine, Bradburn has only one answer: "No, not at this point." She continues, "I'm more concerned about getting COVID and then dealing with some of the very poor outcomes, you know, that I do see (working at the hospital with patients). I don't want that to happen to anyone I know."
By Saturday at noon, more than 540 Portneuf Medical Center employees will have received their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
