Pocatello Regional Transit has canceled its 2020 Tour of Lights.
The reason for the cancellation is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Brad Little's modified Stage 2 order, limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
“We are saddened to cancel the bus tour but recognize we must do our part in keeping everyone safe during this pandemic,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit Director. “We’re hopeful we’ll be able to continue our unique and festive tradition next year.”
Since many of the tour stops are the same each year, PRT will give out the 2019 route map for residents to drive by and check out the lights themselves.
The map can be viewed at bit.ly/3kNIBb4.
“While last year’s map isn’t a guarantee of where you’ll see the best displays in the area, it’s a great starting point,” Beebe said. “The Tour of Lights has followed a similar route for many years with only some slight changes.
