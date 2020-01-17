The snow and wind Friday morning not only slowed down road traffic but also created blackouts for some.
The area around the Pocatello airport and National Weather Service office lost power early Friday morning.
Early flights were delayed and weather observations were down as the power was down.
Luckily the NWS could resume work, running off of their back up generators to track the strong winds.
Power was restored for the area at 6:20 am and flights resumed on their normal schedules.
