Pocatello Animal Shelter Open Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Coco a husky mix is getting adopted and she couldn't be happier.
This is just one story that's happening at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Even during the COVID-19 outbreak, Josh Heinz, Director of the Animal Shelter says they will remain open.
"Yeah we're running normal hours nothings changed, we're taking the CDC's advice and trying to keep ten people, social distancing things like that but we're running day to day operations as normal."
While plenty of people have begun to socially distance themselves, josh mentioned that adoption rates have not dropped.
"We had less people in here but our adoptions are pretty much staying the same."
But what about the animals that need to be fostered?
While most of the animals that needed it are out with families, josh has this to say.
"We always want fosters, so you can log on to our website and follow the directions for fosters. We always need fosters... So that's always a bonus. So please come and foster."
The shelter looks to remain open until they are told that they must shut their door to the public.
For more information visit their website through this link: https://www.pocatello.us/150/Animal-Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.