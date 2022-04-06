An Arctic Circle location in Pocatello is closed until further notice.
The former building on Yellowstone Avenue was torn down Wednesday.
According to Pocatello City officials, the owners of the location are going to rebuild in the same spot.
The owners said the previous building was old, out-of-date, and had several complications with the flow of traffic.
The owners decided it was easier to rebuild than update the existing building.
The city says the project was in the works pre-COVID but was delayed with the pandemic. Last month, the owners submitted a building permit to the city.
The other two Arctic Circle locations - one on Center Street and the other on Yellowstone in Chubbuck - remain open.
No timeline was given for when the new building will be finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.