A pair of Pocatello artists are being recognized for their work.
At the Pocatello Arts Council’s Empty Bowls Project Fundraiser for The Idaho Foodbank, the council will honor Naomi Velasquez and Jason Bartosic as the 2019 Outstanding Visual Artist and Outstanding Performance Artist, respectively. Velasquez and Bartosic were nominated by members of the Pocatello Arts Council for their contributions to the arts and their community service efforts.
“Naomi and Jason have tirelessly given back by donating their time and talents to make Pocatello a place where arts and culture flourish,” said Mark Cooper, Chair of the Pocatello Arts Council. “They exemplify the values of practicing local artists, teachers, and mentors that the Pocatello Arts Council celebrates.”
Velasquez is the Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Art at Idaho State University and is the coordinator for the Fiber Media and Papermaking areas. Her works are held in numerous private and public collections including the University of Denver Library, Emory University Library, Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts and the University of North Texas Special Collection. She holds a Masters of Fine Arts from the University of North Texas in Studio Art, Fibers. Naomi’s work was included in Quilt National 2011 and received the Most Innovative Use of the Medium Award.
Bartosic has served on the board of directors at the Old Town Actors Studio for five years. He has directed multiple performances including Corpus Christi, The Santaland Diaries, The Rocky Horror Show, Almost, Maine, and others. He has also co-authored two musicals, Cowpokes And Petticoats, and David And The Giant. For the past five years, he has worked as an accompanist for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and also serves as the organist for Trinity Episcopal Church. Previously, he has worked at Idaho State University as a musical director, pit pianist, class accompanist, and music jury accompanist.
The Empty Bowls Project Fundraiser will get underway at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 13 at Westside Players, 1009 South 2nd Avenue. At the fundraiser, attendees eat a meal from a bowl of their choice with the proceeds benefiting The Idaho Foodbank. Admission is $15 per person.
For more information on the Pocatello Arts Council, visit pocatelloarts.org.
