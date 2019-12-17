You may have seen a familiar face on national TV last night as one local man's baking skills landed him a spot on a Food Network show.
For nearly a year, Nathan Chandler kept a secret.
Chandler says, "I've had to keep the secret since February. So, that's been kind of tough, but it's nice to be able to tell people."
Monday night, dozens of friends, family and strangers packed into a Pocatello restaurant to learn what that secret is
Chandler says, "It's the premiere of the Food Network tonight that I'm on for Christmas Cookie Challenge."
In January, Food Network noticed Chandler's baking skills through his social media and about a month later, he was competing in the high-pressure Christmas Cookie Challenge.
He says, "How many cameras are one you for one, which adds so much pressure. You have one behind you, and in front of you, and on the side of you, the host is asking you questions, and you've got to ask the other contestants questions. You've got to run around and get stuff done."
For one of Chandler's biggest supporters, seeing him compete in that high-pressure atmosphere meant seeing a dream come true.
Josh Rahl says, "A huge event that he was hoping he'd one day be able to do, and that it happened now so early in his baking career. It was super exciting and kind of a boost for his confidence on his skill and what he was doing. So, it was really cool to see."
The community also seemed to have a new-found confidence in Chandler when word began to spread that he may be a contender on the show.
Chandler says, "I've had a lot of people call and say, 'You're the guy on the Food Network. I need to order cookies or a cake.' So, it's neat to have the community back you and they haven't even seen it [the episode] yet."
That support was visible at the watch party. Now that the episode has aired, Chandler can talk about how he did on the show.
He says, "I didn't win, but it was really cool. I made it to the second round. So, I was able to meet the judges afterward which was really neat. You didn't get to do that unless you made it to the second round."
Although he didn't win the cash prize, Chandler says he gained new friends in the other contestants and has some winning support from the community.
Chandler says, "Their support regardless of win or lose on a show like this. You have the support of the community and I'm grateful for Pocatello and the support they've given me over the last five years running this business."
Chandler works as the in-house baker for Flowers by L.D. in Pocatello.
