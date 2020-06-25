Pocatello Bans Open Burn Fires starting July 1st

As we get into the dog days of summer the risk of fire weather and wildfires increases.
The city of Pocatello is banning open fire burns in the Wildland-Urban Interface Areas.
These areas surround the cities mostly on the benches where fine fuels such as sagebrush, junipers, and cheatgrass grow.
The ban does not allow residents to burn solid fuels in these areas as the conditions later in the summer become conducive for wildfires.
And as 4th of July approaches, Fire Chief David Gates wants to remind residents about firework and fire safety.
"I would just encourage all of our citizens be safe, use safe and sane fireworks, use them in the right locations, have a happy 4-th of July, but please respect your neighbors in the process of doing that and the threat that they pose."
The following link shows a map of where the Wildlife-Urban Interface Areas are located: https://pocatello.us/DocumentCenter/View/4733/Pocatello_ChubbuckWUI
For more information on the Pocatello FD: https://pocatello.us/189/Fire
