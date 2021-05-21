, ,
"It was originally designed by Frank Paradise who is the premiere architect at the time in Idaho, and especially in Pocatello," said Staff Liaison for the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission, Jim Anglesey.
A building nearly a century old in the heart of historic Pocatello.
The Brady Chapel has seen some ups and downs.
"It hasn't always acted as a meditation chapel. At one point, it was storage facility for lawn mowers for the cemetery unfortunately," said Anglesey.
But its intended purpose has always been to be meditation chapel.
It was first built in 1922 and in honor of former Idaho Governor James H. Brady.
"He was integral in developing the Snake River Plains as well as bringing electricity to Southeastern Idaho," said Anglesey.
The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission has been tasked with restoring this icon.
Minor changes will be made but it will still retain its classic look.
They're aiming to add a heating system, water damage resistance, and improved lighting and flooring.
"We're looking to restore it to its original beauty and condition," said Anglesey.
The pillars on the outside may also be renovated to look a bit taller, like they did back in 1922.
Through its years, the chapel has been throw a fix up here and there which included doors being restored, or windows being replaced.
If enough money is raised, the commission sees the chapel being used for multiple possibilities.
"We hope in the future that it can expand to be rented out by the public as a wedding venue or funeral venue or any other type of reception activity," said Anglesey.
After all, it's a part of the Pocatello community.
It's something the commission sees as essential.
"We've come a long way from storing lawn mowers to now, but we hope to get back to what it was as a meditation chapel," said Anglesey.
The goal is to raise $250,000 for the restoration.
You can donate online through Pocatello's city website, or drop off donations at Pocatello City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.