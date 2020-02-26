The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce kicked off Operation Thank You Wednesday morning, an annual tradition to thank chamber members.
It's also a chance to reflect on the chamber's accomplishments, and look ahead to future goals.
One example chamber president Matt Hunter points to is the development of a new young professionals program, which is designed to help young people connect and hopefully stay in Idaho.
Hunter hopes to launch the program this spring.
The chamber also spends time promoting business-friendly legislation during the Idaho legislative session.
Hunter says this year, they're supporting legislation like the grocery tax bill.
They've also been able to stop certain bills from making their way through the legislature.
"There's always charges against urban renewal in our community...and in the state,” says Hunter.
“And urban renewal is a good thing; it adds growth, it's good for economic development. But there's some folks in the legislature that don't like it and are always chipping away at it, little things here and there. We've already stopped a couple of bills this year that were working on limiting the ability to use urban renewal."
Matt says the chamber is always looking for ways to change and evolve.
